Ozzy Osbourne "doing well" after Covid-19 diagnosis









Jack Osbourne has given the world an update regarding his father’s health. Ozzy Osbourne recently contracted Covid-19, leading to his wife Sharon giving an emotional declaration with Talk TV. “I am very worried about Ozzy right now,” Sharon admitted. “We’ve gone two years without him catching Covid, and it’s just Ozzy’s luck he would get it now.”

Sharon has admitted that she has been flying from Britain to the US in order to spend more time with her ailing husband. More happily, their son Jack has stated that Ozzy is recovering, slowly but surely. “He’s doing well,” Jack revealed. “I spoke to him shortly before coming in. He just says hello. I’ll save the colourful language, but he says it sucks.”

Ozzy Osbourne is one of the founding members of Black Sabbath and formed the group with guitarists Tony Iommi and Geezer Butler in 1968. He sang on the first eight albums before he was asked to leave the group in 1979. Sharon (then known as Sharon Arden) convinced Ozzy to embrace a solo career, which led to the recording of such propulsive anthems as ‘Crazy Train’ and ‘No More Tears’. Ultimately, he was more successful as a solo artist than he ever was with Black Sabbath, although he did reunite with the Birmingham band for 2013’s 13.

Ozzy is set to release a new album, featuring contributions from Duff McKagan, Eric Clapton, Josh Homme, Mike McCready and Robert Trujillo, not forgetting Taylor Hawkins, the Foo Fighters powerhouse who recently passed away.

Ozzy invited Jimmy Page to contribute to the album, but the Led Zeppelin founder declined, stating that it is not in his nature to record music separately from the musicians he hopes to create an art piece. Page has hinted at a new solo album, which would be the guitarist’s first since 1988’s Outrider.

Sharon, Jack and Ozzy Osbourne all featured on The Osbournes, a reality serial that lasted for four seasons from 2002 to 2005. The show focused on the domestic life of the four members of the household: two parents, two children.

Stream the original trailer for The Osbournes below.