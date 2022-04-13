Jimmy Page refuses to appear on Ozzy Osbourne's new album









Ozzy Osbourne shared to social media to confirm the impending release of his new album: “I’m so happy to let everyone know that I finished my new album this week and delivered it to my label Epic Records,” he said regarding his new record, Ordinary Man.

He added, “I’ll be sharing all the information about the album and its upcoming release with you in the next several weeks.” However, when it comes to what we know so far, there are a lot of star-studded features that are set to appear on the album.

Guns N’ Roses’ Duff McKagan, Eric Clapton, Josh Homme, Pearl Jam’s Mike McCready, Robert Trujillo of Metallica on bass, and Taylor Hawkins of the Foo Fighters and Chad Smith of Red Hot Chili Peppers both on drums are all among the album’s credits.

However, Led Zeppelin’s Jimmy Page has come out saying he didn’t want to be on the album. He said: “There’s various things I’m working towards. It’s not just one thing, it’s multiple things, and I don’t want to even give a hint, because if you do … you give a one-sentence sound bite, and then if it doesn’t materialise, it’s like: ‘Why didn’t you do a solo album?'”

He continues, “So I don’t want to say what it is that I’ve got planned, because I don’t want to give people the chance to misinterpret it. I will never be one of those people who’ll record alone and send someone a file. I never went into music in the first place to do that – it was for playing together.”

His reasonings don’t involve Osbourne, as they seem like personal choices based on his work and his preferences. Even if he turned down a spot on the album, it seems that there will be plenty to look forward to out of both artists in the near future.

