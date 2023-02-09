Limp Bizkit deepfake as world leaders for ‘Out Of Style’ video









Deepfake technology has made its way into the latest music video from Limp Bizkit. ‘Out of Style’ sees the band portray various world leaders as they get together for a much-needed jam session. Sharing the video, frontman Fred Durst and Karc Kasfield quoted Jimi Hendrix, writing: “When the power of love overcomes the love of power, the world will know peace.”

Directed by Durst and Kasfeld, the new video utilises deep fake technology to cast Durst as Russian resident Vladimir Putin. Others members of the outfit portray Joe Biden, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Xi Jinping and Kim Jong-un. The new track is taken from Limp Bizkit’s sixth studio offering, Still Sucks, which arrived back in 2021. It was the outfit’s first full-length release since 2011’s Gold Cobra and gave birth to lead single ‘Dad Vibes’.

Still Sucks is set to receive a physical CD release via Suretone on March 17th. Two variants – “Gold Disc” and “Silver Disc” will be available – and both will include the original 12-song tracklist alongside a new bonus track.

After postponing their 2022 UK/EU tour dates due to Durst’s poor health, Limp Bizkit announced rescheduled appearances for 2023. The band are set to hit the road in Late arch with a show in Germany. They’ll then head over to Vienna, Prague, Frankfurt and Tilburg.

The band’s UK dates will begin with a show in Manchester, after which Limp Bizkit will perform in Birmingham and London, where they’ll conclude the leg with a pair of concerts at O2 Academy Brixton, which was recently the subject of an investigation after two people died in an audience crush.

You can check out Bizkit’s video for ‘Out of Style’ below.