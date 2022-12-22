Brixton Academy has licence suspended after fatal crowd crush









Brixton Academy, the music venue located in south London, has had its licence suspended until January 16th following safety concerns about the strength of its front doors.

The Brixton O2 Academy was evacuated last Thursday, cutting afro-pop singer Asake’s gig short after a large number of people tried to enter its foyer without tickets, causing a fatal crowd surge which has since claimed the lives of two women.

Until a full hearing takes place on January 16th, a meeting of Lambeth councillors took the “interim decision” to suspend the academy’s licence. Councillors cite the “severity of events” and “risks to public safety” from the “lack of crowd control at the front doors” for the suspension.

During the council meeting, the Metropolitan Police flagged that there had been a similar crush on February 4th, 2020, when similar concerns were raised about the strength of the front doors during a concert by Afrobeats singer Naira Marley.

The police force advised that they wanted Lambeth Council’s licensing sub-committee to suspend its license for the entirety of their investigation, but the owners offered to remain closed for just 28 days. At the meeting, a lawyer representing the police said the owner’s offer to close temporarily was both “inappropriate and wrong”. Lawyer Gerald Gourier said: “It is not right, I suggest, to leave a decision as serious as this one in the hands of the licencee.”

One show has already been postponed, and another New Year’s Eve show has been cancelled. The five shows due to take place between now and January 16th are set to be postponed. Gourier added: “Whilst what happened last Thursday of course was exceptional, no one should begin to think that it was unique or could not happen again.”

Representing the Academy Music Group, Stephen Walsh KC told councillors: “It is clearly far too early, as the police have accepted, to draw any conclusions about the causes of the tragedy, let alone to point the finger of blame at any party or parties.”

He added: “The O2 Academy Brixton recognises the gravity of the events which occurred on the night of December 15th, and expresses its sincere condolences to the families of those who died during the tragic incident, and its genuine concerns for anyone affected by it.”

Tragically, two people in attendance at the Asake show have since died. Rebecca Ikumelo, 33, died on Saturday, and Gaby Hutchinson, 23, died on Monday. Another 21-year-old woman remains in critical condition in hospital, with an estimated eight more people needing hospital care.

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.