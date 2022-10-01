Lily-Rose Depp and Bill Skarsgård to feature in Robert Eggers' new film ‘Nosferatu’









It has been revealed that both Lily-Rose Depp and Bill Skarsgård will feature in Robert Eggers’ forthcoming reinvention of Nosferatu. Skarsgård is set to take on the envious role of the legendary vampire, while Depp is said to be in discussions to perform in the lead human role.

Robert Eggers is well regarded for his stylish pictures, The Witch, The Lighthouse and this year’s The Northman. Now, the American director is set to write and direct a new film based on the 1922 silent German expressionist horror movie, which itself takes its source material from Bram Stoker’s 1897 novel Dracula.

A synopsis for the film states: “In the new reimagining, Nosferatu is a gothic tale of obsession between a haunted young woman in 19th century Germany and the ancient Transylvanian vampire who stalks her, bringing untold horror with him.”

Several high-profile stars have previously been attached to the project, including Harry Styles, who had dropped out over worries about the film’s production scheduling. Styles made his acting debut earlier this year in Don’t Worry Darling, directed by Olivia Wilde.

A frequent Eggers collaborator, Anya Taylor-Joy, who had been involved in both The Northman and The Witch, also dropped out of the remake, owing to a busy schedule. She is set to perform in the Mad Max: Fury Road prequel Furiosa and an animated Super Mario movie.

Now, though, it appears that the project has its two stars. Skarsgård is renowned for his roles in the Stephen King novel adaptation films, It and the sequel, It Chapter Two, and will soon feature in a remake of The Crow. Meanwhile, Depp will soon perform in a new HBO series, The Idol, alongside The Weeknd.

After several false starts in getting the project off the ground, the fact that Eggers now has his two stars in place means we should start seeing the remake beginning to take flight.