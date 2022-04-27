Liam Gallagher says he would "much rather be in a band" than tour solo









Liam Gallagher is releasing a solo album and says it’s not what he’d like to do with his life: “It’s boring as fuck, to be fair,” the former Oasis singer said. “It ain’t what it’s meant to be,” he added.

“I’d much rather be in a band, all bashing it out together,” Gallagher claimed in an interview with Mojo. “But as long as it sounds good, that’s all that matters.” Liam Gallagher has fronted two bands in his career: The first was Oasis, which he founded with guitarists Paul Arthurs and Paul McGuigan, and the latter was Beady Eye, which was ostensibly Oasis Mark II sans Noel Gallagher. Guitarist Noel Gallagher has been enjoying steering a solo career since 2011 and has released three solo albums.

But Noel Gallagher recently conceded that his brother Liam is enjoying the greater popularity, stating that his brother is out there doing it. But Noel says he’s happier doing his own thing rather than compromising his material to the whims and wills of four disparate members when he has no one to pander to as his own man. Noel has yet to comment about his brothers’ desires to be in a band, but his most recent comments suggest that he is disinterested in reforming Oasis.

In other Oasis related news, guitarist Paul ‘Bonehead’ Arthurs has announced a cancer diagnosis, which means he will have to pull out of the upcoming gigs he promised to perform with Liam Gallagher. In a statement issued on Twitter, the guitarist expressed his regrets but claimed that his cancer was treatable. Arthurs will likely provide an update when he can.

One of the founding members, Arthurs played rhythm guitar and piano on the first three Oasis albums and played lead guitar on ‘Up In The Sky’ in concert. He was involved with the early sessions for Standing On The Shoulder of Giants, but quit the band during the recording sessions. McGuigan followed Arthurs, leaving the Gallagher brothers to record the album virtually as a duo. Ride guitarist Andy Bell punched up the second iteration of Oasis.