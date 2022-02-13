Liam Gallagher recruits Vampire Weekend for new song









Liam Gallagher has confirmed a very unlikely collaboration with Vampire Weekend frontman Ezra Koenig for his forthcoming single titled ‘Moscow Rules’.

The preppy styles of the blood-sucking art-indie outfit might not sound like the most natural fit for the former Oasis frontman, but having worked with Dave Grohl for his previous single, Gallagher is clearly drawing on all the talent that he can summon.

The latest single will feature on his new album C’Mon You Know which is due for release on May 27th ahead of a busy festival season for Gallagher and his band.

Speaking to Jasper Leijdens on the Kink In Touch With podcast, Gallagher confirmed: “Ezra plays some mad instruments on a song called ‘Moscow Rules’. We wrote that one together with Andrew [Wyatt].”

Quite what the “mad instruments” in question turn out to be remains to be seen, however, based on the way the Manchester rocker was talking, we may well see it as a single soon.

Meanwhile, Koenig himself confirmed last December that Vampire Weekend had just about concluded work on a new album. While no further announcements have been made, we suggest you watch this space for an update soon.