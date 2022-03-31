Liam Gallagher teases new single from ‘C’mon You Know’









Liam Gallagher has teased a new track by sharing a snippet. The former Oasis frontman revealed that it would be released in its entirety tomorrow (April 1st).

Liam is set to release his third solo studio album, ‘C’MON YOU KNOW’, on May 27th. So far, he has previewed the new LP with its lead single, ‘Everything’s Electric’, which was released last month.

“C’mon You know. Friday,” he captioned his Instagram post yesterday. The image for the post was a spray-painted graphic of the title track’s name and a 20-second snippet of the yet-to-be-released track.

This announcement comes following Gallagher having been spotted recording a new music video on “a roof top up North” in true Beatles fashion last Wednesday, March 23rd.

Some fans have speculated that the next release from Liam would be the ‘C’MON YOU KNOW’ title track – the name of which is said to have been briefly listed on Apple Music this week.

This summer, the album will be showcased in a run of headline shows, including a two-night billing at Knebworth, where Oasis played their famous concert in 1996. You can view the full touring schedule here.

On Saturday, March 26th, during his Teenage Cancer Trust Show at London’s Royal Albert Hall, Liam dedicated an emotional performance of Oasis’ ‘Live Forever’ to the late Foo Fighters drummer, Taylor Hawkins.

Hawkins sadly passed away on Friday, March 25th, at the age of 50. The band announced the news in a statement on social media; as yet, no cause of death had been confirmed.

Tributes in and outside of the musical community have been pouring in for Hawkins, including those from Rage Against The Machine’s Tom Morello, Queen guitarist Brian May, Ozzy Osbourne, John Mayer, Sam Fender, Ringo Starr, Nickelback, Incubus and many more.

Preview Liam Gallagher’s new single below.