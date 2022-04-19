Liam Gallagher hints at a "Simon and Garfunkel" type of album









Former Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher has revealed that he may release an album of love songs as a response to the cruel, lingering effects of the pandemic. Promoting his third solo album, C’mon You Know, Gallagher said that although the album is rock in feel, it does boast a few ballads, and he has more tucked away for a potential future release.

“Everyone was going through these mad things,” Gallagher said, “And I thought if we do get a chance to do a record maybe everyone will be coming back with these rocking records and saying how much they hate the Government and all this nonsense.” Gallagher thought he should take an approach that was calmer and “more chilled”, feeling that it might make him more noticeable in the sea of angry rock. “And so I thought that maybe we would come at it from a different angle, maybe we’ll do an album full of love songs, something a bit more chilled like Simon and Garfunkel kind of thing,” he said.

Gallagher has been touring as a solo artist since 2016. His band Beady Eye – formed from the ashes of Oasis and released two records before calling it a day in 2014. During the Britpop heyday, he was deemed one of the more formidable frontmen in rock, and his voice was considered to be a melding pot of John’s Lennon and Lydon. Oasis debut is regarded as one of the best albums in British rock, and Gallagher sang all the tracks himself. He later admitted to feeling frustrated when Noel Gallagher – the band’s chief songwriter – started singing more songs, taking whole sections of the concerts for himself.

In other Liam Gallagher related news, the singer recently paid tribute to Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, by performing a rousing rendition of ‘Live Forever’ in concert. The two men were good friends, and the tune – nominally intended to celebrate the present moment – now had an added layer of pathos, as the singer bade farewell to the singing drummer on his way to the afterlife.

