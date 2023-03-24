Liam Gallagher praises “potato” Noel’s “beautiful” new single









In a rare display of brotherly affection, Liam Gallagher has praised his brother Noel’s latest single ‘Dead to the World’ as a “beautiful” track.

His appraisal follows a week of rampant speculation regarding a reunion after Noel said that Liam ought to “call him” if he is really serious about getting Oasis back together.

Liam replied by calling him a “potato” and said that he has damaged the brand of Oasis, but he has since put that criticism aside (sort of) to praise ‘Dead to the World’.

Regarding the single Liam commented: “How can such a mean spirited little man write such a beautiful song Knowing ME knowing YOU as you were LG x”

The song is the third single from Noel Gallagher and the High Flying Birds’ forthcoming new album Council Skies which is due for release on June 2nd.

Noel has appraised the song himself calling it a “film noir” style song “unlike anything else” he has ever written.

“It’s very melancholic, but I like that,” he said. “I’m a Gemini – I’m as up as I am down, and the trick is to meet somewhere in the middle and turn that into music.”