Liam Gallagher on what he misses most about Oasis

In 1994, Oasis firmly grasped a generation with the release of their debut album, Definitely Maybe. The record launched the group into stardom and offered financial repair for Alan McGee’s Creation Records after the debts incurred by the expensive and meticulous production of My Bloody Valentine’s less commercially successful masterpiece of 1991, Loveless.

From day one, the Gallagher brothers had struck a chord not only with their beloved Manchester scene but the whole of the UK, thanks to their fresh and accessible approach to the early 1990s’ return to guitar-driven rock music.

In 2024, Liam and Noel Gallagher plan to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Oasis’ debut album apart as fans speculate whether the band will ever reunite. Asked by a fan on Twitter (now known as X) whether Noel would make a surprise appearance on his Definitely Maybe tour in October 2023, Liam replied, “He’s been asked, and he’s refused.”

This was just the latest development in a flurry of media excitement surrounding a potential reunion over the past couple of years. Earlier in 2023, Noel dared his brother to reach out for an Oasis reunion, suggesting his younger brother isn’t as keen for it as he lets on.

“Let’s see what you’ve got to say,” Noel said on the Seattle station 98.9 KPNW. “You’ve made up all these imaginary ground rules over the years and told kids, ‘It’s happening. It’s happening now. It’s coming. It’s definitely happening.’ Blah, blah, blah. I dare him.”

“I fucking dare you to call me,” he continued, facing the camera. “I dare you to call me. And you won’t call me because if you do call me and I go, ‘Actually, that’s a good idea. Actually, that might work.'”

Such taunts and conjecture have returned in waves ever since Oasis’ acrimonious split in 2009. Whether the Gallaghers really do fancy reconciling is uncertain, but the paycheck could certainly float a decent pension plan.

Beyond hefty paychecks, brotherly love and “biblical” performances, Liam revealed what he misses most from his time playing with Noel Gallagher in a tweet in March 2023. Asked by a fan on the social media platform, Liam replied: “Showing him how to sing with passion and verve.”

This response was, as ever, graced with the singer’s humorous Mancinian flare. He undoubtedly misses performing with his brother, but the tweet also suggested that, without Oasis, Noel’s solo work has lacked the “passion” that made the band what they were.

Watch Liam Gallagher perform Oasis’ ‘Champagne Supernova’ with The Stone Roses’ John Squire at Knebworth 2022 below.