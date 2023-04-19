Liam Gallagher on the AI-generated Oasis album: “I sound mega”









Liam Gallagher has expressed his support for the AI-generated Oasis album which has recently gone viral on social media.

The album was created using original recordings by the British band Breezer, who replaced their singer’s vocals with an AI-generated version of Gallagher’s voice. In the past week, AISIS has become a talking point between Oasis fans online, and received an overwhelmingly positive reaction, including from Liam.

The former Oasis frontman told his Twitter followers it was “better” than most contemporary music he hears. When asked if he’d heard the full album, Gallagher responded: “Not the album heard a tune. It’s better than all the other snizzle out there.” He later said to another user it was “mad as fuck” and “I sound mega”.

Breezer previously explained: “AISIS is an alternate reality concept album where the band’s 95-97 line-up continued to write music, or perhaps all got together years later to write a record akin to the first 3 albums.

“We’re bored of waiting for Oasis to reform, so we’ve got an AI modelled Liam Gallagher (inspired by @JekSpek) to step in and help out. It seemed to be a perfect match, and we love how some of these have turned out.”

Meanwhile, Noel Gallagher recently revealed he’s “still waiting for the phone to ring” after recently telling his brother Liam to “call us” to discuss an Oasis reunion. “He should do it, I’m still waiting for the phone to ring. He should stop yakking on the internet,” Gallagher said during an appearance on the radio station, Talksport.