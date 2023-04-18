AI creates a lost Oasis album









After their dramatic breakup before a Paris gig 14 years ago, fans have been calling for new music from the Britpop icons. Now though, AI has crafted its own version of an Oasis album. The Gallagher brothers have recently been cagey about a potential reunion, and this new program offers a vision of what any lost Oasis songs could have sounded like.

When compiling the references for the AI to generate, the people behind the software used Oasis songs from their early days, starting at their debut album Definitely Maybe and ending around the end of 1997 in the aftermath of their album Be Here Now. This album also offers modern production techniques that were made popular in the 2000s, giving a modern twist on the Mancunian band’s sound.

The AI system also retains Liam Gallagher’s original vocal style, taking the same tone of voice that was made popular around the time of What’s the Story Morning Glory. The album has quickly garnered attention amongst starved Oasis fans, with one listener posting on Reddit, “Oasis could and should’ve sounded like if Liam’s voice held up over the years and if the band made more of an effort to adopt modern and progressive sounds into the 2000s”.

While there have been signs that the Gallagher brothers might get back together, this remains the only Oasis-adjacent content released since the demo ‘Don’t Stop’ debuted on the band’s YouTube channel in 2020.