Liam Gallagher once named his "only regret"









Liam Gallagher has been to hell and back over the last decade, but his redemption has been nothing short of astonishing. The uncompromising frontman doesn't have any remorse for the way it ended with Oasis, and, in actuality, his "only regret" is something that he places at the feet of his older brother, Noel.

Gallagher can admit that he’s made plentiful mistakes in his life and has been miles away from a perfect person. However, the split of Oasis is a contentious issue that he doesn’t take responsibility for. Liam believes that Noel caused the division within the group, a situation that led to the infamous physical altercation moments before their scheduled headline set at Paris’ Rock En Seine Festival in 2009.

“He goes out the dressing room, for whatever reason he went to his own dressing room and he came back with a guitar, and he started wielding it like an axe, and I’m not fucking kidding,” Noel remembered to Esquire in 2015.

Noel then walked out of the room, headed home to London, and Oasis were no more. However, things were close to boiling point in the prelude to this moment, with the band pulling out of their second headline slot at V Festival at the last minute after Liam had a bout of laryngitis — an illness that Noel dismissed as a “hangover”. The latter had also grown frustrated with his younger brother’s endless promotion of his clothing brand, Pretty Green, in the programme for their shows.

Speaking about the incident in 2017, Liam told The Big Issue, “Yeah, it’s a bit sad,” he agrees. “But that’s life ain’t it? I don’t need to feel guilty about anything. I have nothing to apologise for when it comes to Oasis ending. That was not my doing. That was all Noel. I just got dealt those cards so I moved on. Yeah, I miss the band. I miss having the lads about.”

Adding: “But the only regret I have is that our kid became a dickhead. I regret his head got turned and he brought The Sun into our dressing rooms. Other than that, I don’t regret one bit. People know we meant it and we didn’t kiss arse to get where we got. It’s all been amazing.”

While it seems throwaway at first, the comment about The Sun newspaper is one that Gallagher has mentioned on a number of occasions. Speaking ahead of the release of Supersonic in a 2016 press junket, the singer said, “He (Noel) got in bed with the fucking dark side, you know The Sun? They had a little man down there that he started inviting to the concerts, and I’m not interested in The Sun in my dressing room, drinking beer. It was like, ‘What the fuck is he doing here?’, ‘I’m Noel’s mate’, ‘Give me your beer, out you go’.”

Although it seems like a trivial thing on the surface, The Sun’s now-defunct sister newspaper, News Of The World, had been found guilty of phone-hacking throughout the 2000s. One of the paper’s victims, who they have paid damages to, is Lisa Moorish, the mother of Liam Gallagher’s eldest daughter.

From 2000 onwards, the paper hacked her phone with the Metropolitan Police stating that it “contained private information about Moorish’s children and her legal and financial affairs”. For Noel to cosy up with a publication that had been illegally sharing personal information about Liam’s daughter was a move that he viewed as being one of the final straws in their relationship.

Liam and Noel are now so far apart from one another that it’s hard to imagine that they’ll ever put their troubles behind them. Sadly, the two brothers grew into different people and evolved in opposite directions, with neither of them blameless in the split.

