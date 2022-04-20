Liam Gallagher discusses hip replacement









Former Oasis singer Liam Gallagher has admitted that he needs a double hip replacement, three years after being diagnosed with arthritis. The singer detailed his prognosis in an interview with Mojo magazine, joking that he would rather skip the surgery and let his partner Debbie Gwyther wheel him around a la Little Britain.

“My hips are f***ed, I’ve got arthritis, bad,” he explained. “I went to get it checked out and my bones are mashed up. The lady was going, ‘Oh, you might need a hip operation, a replacement. I think I’d rather just be in pain. Which is ridiculous, obviously. I know that. Just get them fixed. But it’s the stigma, saying you’ve had your hips replaced. What’s next?”

The singer is busy preparing himself to release his third solo album, C’mon You Know. Gallagher has been working as a solo artist since the breakup of his second band, Beady Eye. Gallagher formed Beady Eye with Oasis guitarists Gem Archer and Andy Bell, although curiously, Archer now tours with Noel Gallagher, the musician who broke Oasis up in the first place.

These days, Liam Gallagher works as a solo artist, creating a new body of work that is his and his alone, much like his older brother, who has been working as a solo artist since 2011.

Liam Gallagher joked recently that he may record something a bit lighter than the “angry” albums that are sure to flood the markets in the coming months, in response to the failings of the British government. Liam Gallagher says he will record an album replete with ballads, which will give it more of a “Simon and Garfunkel” vibe. More than that, the record will boast a collection of ballads that didn’t make the final cut of C’mon You Know, as the album is said to be rock in flavour and feeling.

Oasis released their first album, Definitely Maybe, in 1994. Led by Noel Gallagher’s chiming melodies, the album made an impression on the British public, who launched a career for the band. By their fourth album, Standing on The Shoulder with Giants, Liam Gallagher had also begun writing for the works, and subsequent records displayed his work.