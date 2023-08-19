Liam Gallagher scores fifth solo number one album









The former Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher has reached a new career milestone after achieving his fifth solo number one on the Official Albums Chart.

The album in question is Knebworth 22, the live recording of Gallagher’s emphatic return to the site of one of Oasis’ most legendary gigs. During the sentimental performance, Gallagher invited John Squire, the former guitarist of The Stone Roses, onstage for a performance of ‘Champagne Supernova’.

“A big fucking round of applause for the coolest man on the planet,” Gallagher announced to the crowd, inviting Squire to the stage. “The one and only John fucking Squire,” he added. Squire had also appeared onstage during Oasis’ original performance at Knebworth in 1996.

Knebworth 22 now joins As You Were, Why Me? Why Not, MTV Unplugged and C’mon You Know as Gallagher’s other solo chart-toppers. With Oasis, Gallagher boasts a further eight number-one albums.

Noting the achievement, Liam Gallagher told Official Charts: “This number one album is for all the fans who made Knebworth happen. Eternally grateful, hope to see you soon”.

Last week, Gallagher unveiled a limited edition of Knebworth 22. The ‘Access All Areas’ edition arrived on August 14th, is a Digital Pressing that includes the singer’s diary-like reflections on the Knebworth reunion.

Additionally, fans who attended the two shows last summer have submitted some of their own memories of the shows in the form of voice notes. These have been mixed into the live audio to create a unique listening experience.

Watch footage from Knebworth 22 below.