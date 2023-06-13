Liam Gallagher announces new live album, ‘Knebworth 22’









Former Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher has announced a new live album, recorded at his two solo shows at Knebworth last year. Gallagher has also shared live footage of him performing ‘Roll It Over’ from the event, a cut from Oasis’ fourth album, 2000’s Standing on the Shoulders of Giants.

The new live album – Knebworth 22 – was announced by Gallagher last week on June 9th, which features footage from both shows held at Knebworth on June 3rd and 4th, 2022, with over 170,000 fans attending the shows.

The record will comprise a career-spanning collection of tracks from Oasis and his solo stint, including ‘Everything’s Electric’, ‘Come On You Know’, ‘Supersonic’ and ‘Champagne Supernova’.

“So we recorded the Knebworth gigs we did last year,” Gallagher wrote when announcing the upcoming live album. “We all sound Biblical, turn it up ENJOY.”

Physical editions of Knebworth 22 will be available from August 11th this year, alongside the digital version of the album. Physical copies will include standard and deluxe CDs as well as black and yellow double vinyl and olive and black marble double vinyl.

Elsewhere, last week, Gallagher tweeted: “If Man City wins the Champions League, I call my brother, and I bring back the fuckin band together”. Following Manchester City’s win on June 10th, fans have now called on the musician to keep his promise.

The vocalist also announced to fans that he would be celebrating the 30th anniversary of Oasis’ debut album, Definitely Maybe, by performing the 1994 album in full on a tour next year. “As it’s 30 years since [‘Definitely Maybe’] was released nxt year I’m gonna be playing the album from start to finish in its original order at a few BIBLICAL venues,” he tweeted on May 11th.

Watch Liam Gallagher performing ‘Roll It Over’ at Knebworth 2022 below.