Liam Gallagher confirms new album is in the final stages of production









Liam Gallagher has announced that his upcoming third solo album, C’MON YOU KNOW, is currently being mixed and will soon be finished. The LP was announced last month alongside two Knebworth shows and is set to be released on May 27th, 2022.

The forthcoming record – which follows the one-time Oasis frontman’s previous two solo ventures As You Were and Why Me? Why Not – is still veiled in mystery, with Gallagher yet to release a tracklist. However, the singer has released two new song titles: ‘Better Days’ and ‘I Wish I Had More Power’, the latter of which is reportedly about Liam’s brother and former bandmate Noel Gallagher.

Liam Gallagher took to social media on Saturday to say that recording for the album has finished and that it has been sent off to be mixed by Mark ‘Spike’ Stent. “My 3rd record is finished off to be mixed by the mighty SPIKE who is a Man Utd fan so god knows what it’ll come back like only kidding he’s very professional unlike his football team C’mon you know,” he wrote.

Gallagher’s two Knebworth shows, slated for June 3rd and 4th next year, went on sale early last month and sold out almost immediately. Liam told fans that he was “absolutely blown away by the love and support,” via Twitter. Gallagher will also perform at Manchester’s Etihad Stadium on June 1st, 2022, and Glasgow’s Hampden Park on June 26th to support the release of C’MON YOU KNOW.

Back in the summer, Gallagher topped the bill at Reading & Leeds, the Isle of Wight Festival and TRNSMT. As if that wasn’t enough, he also performed a free concert for NHS workers in London.

Following Liam Gallagher’s busy summer, Oasis released the documentary Oasis Knebworth 1996 – directed by Jake Scott and produced by Black Dog Film – for which Noel and Liam Gallagher served as executive producers. Shortly after release, the doc became the best-selling music documentary of the year so far, showing the Oasis still know how to pull in a crowd even after being disbanded for so many years.