Liam Gallagher offered £7million to appear on Aitch's new album









In a bid that whiffs ever so slightly of desperation, UK rapper Aitch has offered Liam Gallagher £7million to appear on his forthcoming album.

Aitch made the statement via a tweet, in which he wrote: “I will pay £7 Million for you to be on my album Liam Gallagher”. Gallagher, however, is yet to respond. Aitch’s offer was met with a good deal of scorn, with one user replying: “I will pay you £6 to quit music,” to which he replied: “I’ll send you my bank details now”.

The offer was a long time coming. Aitch has made his desire to collaborate with the Oasis frontman clear on a number of occasions, including in an interview on BBC Radio 5 lIve, during which he said that he was really keen to “do a song with Liam, man”.

Unfortunately, Aitch’s offer has been met by crushing silence. When the rapper was asked if anyone from his team had been in touch with Gallagher, he said: “I don’t think so. We will have to do something. Even if it’s just a skit for my album, just him saying something, I just need something”.

His desire to collaborate with Gallagher likely has something to do with Aitch’s love of his hometown. In a recent interview, he declared himself “a proud Mancunian, 100 per cent. It always feels good to be in my hometown. It might be a bit selfish of me to say, but I also really like it when everyone from London has to come up north for a change”.

Oasis and the ‘Madchester’ scene that they were born might have been a little before Aitch’s time, but that hasn’t stopped him appreciating their influence: “I feel like because I’m fully in the industry now, I’m learning a lot more about that history,” he began. “And certain things go without saying – all those indie bands, and my parents were big Stone Roses and Oasis fans”.

Elsewhere, Aitch recently appeared on the new track by Pa Salieu, ‘Bad’. Produced by Two Inch Punch and WhyJay, the British-Gambian’s latest offering was made Clara Amfo’s Hottest Record In The World when it was premiered on BBC Radio 1 back in October. The release is accompanied by a music video directed by KC Locke.