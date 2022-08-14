The "fucked up" letter Sydney Sweeney wrote and gave to Quentin Tarantino









The American cult icon Quentin Tarantino has been known for keeping up with the trends, being a filmmaker any and every actor has wanted to work with since the 1990s. Creating intricate tales that are heavily influenced by the history of cinema, Tarantino constantly reinvents genre film-upon-film, from his feature debut, Reservoir Dogs, all the way through to his most recent – and arguably greatest release – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Radiating the filmmaker’s love for the golden age of classic moviemaking, Tarantino’s latest tells the story of two rising actors who are seeking fame in the unknowing midst of the Manson family’s growing influence. Unbeknownst to her, it is the real-life figure of Sharon Tate who stands at the centre of this swirling cauldron of ill-fate. Sweet, innocent and exuberant, she is the princess of Quentin Tarantino’s tragic fairytale, with her story taking place under the wistful glow of the setting sun of Hollywood’s golden age.

Proving his sheer cultural pertinence, Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood starred some of the industry’s greatest actors as well as many burgeoning stars who have only just flourished into the limelight. Joining the leading cast of Margot Robbie, Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Al Pacino, and Kurt Russell are the rising stars Margaret Qualley, Elvis’ Austin Butler and Euphoria’s Sydney Sweeney.

Granted, you might have not even noticed that Sweeney was in the movie, playing a minor role as Snake, a cult member of Charles Manson, in several scenes throughout the Oscar-winning movie. She made a considerable impact on the production, too, writing an extraordinary letter to Charles Manson in the voice of her character during her audition.

Speaking in an interview with tmrw, the actor explained that during the audition process, she didn’t try out for one particular role. Instead, it was an open cast, with the director giving actors the opportunity to appear in the movie if they expressed their passion for the film in an interesting way. Choosing to write a love letter to Manson from the perspective of her character, Sweeney read out the note in her audition.

Recalling the audition, she stated: “I chose a different character that I liked, I wrote a letter from them to [Charles] Manson, and I read the letter as if I was reading it to him…it was like a fucked up love letter, from a Manson girl’s mind. [Tarantino] asked to keep it, and it was the only copy. I realise now I should’ve made a copy!”

So impressed with the performance, Tarantino kept the letter and, of course, cast Sweeney in the role of Snake, becoming a figure of positive support for the actor throughout the production of the movie.

“Quentin had this amazing session with a few actors,” she further revealed to Coveteur, adding, “They brought us to his office for a six-hour workshop with him. It was a chemistry read—he would work with us and then switch us off, and we all had lunch together. I left that room feeling totally OK if I didn’t get it because of that experience. The things he said were so kind and supportive”.

Thanks to her incredible performance in HBO’s Euphoria alongside the likes of Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Barbie Ferreira, Jacob Elordi and Alexa Demie, Sweeney has become one of the most celebrated actors of contemporary entertainment.