Barbie Ferreira names her favourite movie of all time









The HBO series Euphoria has become a bastion of change in the contemporary entertainment world, seizing the attention of fans across the globe who flock to the show for its progressive take on young love.

As a result, each of the starring actors have gone on to become international cultural icons, including the likes of Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Hunter Schafer, Storm Reid and Barbie Ferreira. Whilst Zendaya has reached a staggering prominence, thanks to her relationship with Tom Holland and role in Spider-Man: No Way Home, Sweeney, Schafer and Ferreira have also seen great success, with the latter soon to feature in Jordan Peele’s latest movie, Nope.

An American model and actor, Ferreira first found industry acclaim following the release of Divorce, also starring Sarah Jessica Parker, where she would catch the eye of HBO executives who cast her for the forthcoming debut season of Euphoria. Since then, the actor has enjoyed roles in the HBO Max original movie Unpregnant, as well as Peele’s highly anticipated new project that fans of Ferreira can’t wait to see.

Speaking about the cultural impact of the filmmaker in an interview with Vanity Fair, Ferreira stated, “Jordan Peele is the most iconic, I think, director and writer of our generation”. Gushing over the filmmaker behind Get Out and Us, Ferreira continued, explaining her passion for the horror genre, “I love horror so much. Even in small things: To sleep I’m listening to true crime. I love gore. I love a body-horror film, something that has a lot of body parts everywhere. I don’t know why it’s comforting to me”.

Blaming the American remake of The Ring for her obsessive passion for the genre, Ferreira further adds, “I love things like The Poughkeepsie Tapes because I also love a mockumentary. I love—what’s it called? I mustn’t butcher it. Ju-On: The Grudge”.

Her favourite movie is not a horror at all, however, opting for something a little lighter instead. “My favourite movie is Border,” Ferreira comments, referring to the 2018 movie by director Ali Abbasi that follows a customs officer who can smell fear that falls in love with a strange traveller.

“It’s not horror, but it is so creepy and kind of gets in your head,” Ferreira concludes, with the crime-fantasy genre hybrid dabbling in several different styles of storytelling.

Meanwhile, the actor also discussed her favourite filmmakers, telling the publication that she’d love the chance to work with the director of Cry Baby, John Waters. “I love John Waters. I’m the queen of camp—John Waters, bitch, yeah!” Ferreira excitedly cries, adding, “Divine has inspired so many of my looks. John Waters is so iconic. Polyester. The original Hairspray?! I literally don’t know what to say. That’s the kind of camp I’m in for. That is, like, trash-camp and that is my ultimate goal”.

Take a look at the trailer for Barbie Ferreira’s favourite movie, Border, below.