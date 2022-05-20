Zendaya names her five favourite films of all time









American actress Zendaya has experienced a meteoric rise in her career, emerging as one of the most prominent acting icons of her generation. Over the course of the last few years, she has appeared in some of the biggest projects including her involvement in the new Spider-Man film series as well as Denis Villeneuve’s Dune adaptation.

In addition to her film career, Zendaya has delivered powerful performances in the popular series Euphoria which explores themes of addiction and drug dependency among teenagers. Her work on Euphoria has received critical acclaim and it earned her the title of the youngest recipient of an Emmy for Best Lead Actress in a Drama Series.

While talking about the emotional impact of conducting a rendition of a character like the one in Euphoria, Zendaya maintained that her artistic intentions were always to connect with others. She said: “The point of I what do, I say, is storytelling, connection, human experience, empathy, and all of those good things. So, it’s at people’s own time.”

Due to the emotional baggage associated with the role, she claimed that a part of the character always stays with her. Zendaya added: “I think maybe that’s why, maybe she feels like a little sister, a version of myself, or whatever but I do feel connected to her in a way that the emotional tentacles never really like pull away.”

She is expected to reprise the role in an upcoming season while also returning for the second part of Villeneuve’s epic adaptation of Dune. If you’re waiting for all those projects, check out some of Zendaya’s favourite films which have contributed towards her love for cinema and have influenced her as an actress.

See the list below.

Zendaya’s favourite films:

A Wrinkle in Time (Ava DuVernay, 2018)

Get Out (Jordan Peele, 2017)

Superbad (Greg Mottola, 2007)

If Beale Street Could Talk (Barry Jenkins, 2018)

Interstellar (Christopher Nolan, 2014)

In her list, she included modern sci-fi epics such as Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar as well as the high-school comedy classic Superbad which she named among her favourite comedic works because it never fails to make her laugh.

Superbad has actually been in the news lately because there have been talks of a sequel, with Jonah Hill claiming that he would only do it after he was 80 years old. However, Judd Apatow has expressed an interest in making the sequel and he thinks there’s just no way it can go wrong.

