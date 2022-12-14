Letitia Wright wants 'Black Panther' mash-up with Tom Holland’s Spider-Man









The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star Letitia Wright has told the media that she would love to see a “mash-up” between her title character and Tom Holland’s Spider-Man.

In the latest Black Panther movie, Shuri (Wright) takes up the Black Panther mantle from T’Challa after the former title star Chadwick Boseman tragically passed away in August 2020. Appearing alongside the likes of Tenoch Huerta, Michael B. Jordan, Angela Bassett, Lupita Nyong’o and Danai Gurira, Wright leads from the front and offers a promising future for the legacy of Black Panther.

Whilst no future franchise collaborations are confirmed, Wright sat down with NME to discuss the superhero team-ups she would love to see in the future. “Oh man, it’s not set in stone or anything like that but I definitely want to work with Tom Holland,” Wright told the publication, adding: “I think he’s just dope. It would be really cool to see a mash-up between him and Shuri”.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever suffered from significant delays due to the injury of Wright after she was hurt using a stunt wire rig on the set in August 2021. Production temporarily shut down whilst the actor recovered, adding to the many difficulties that Disney experienced during Phase 4 of its Marvel Cinematic Universe, with films varying greatly in critical and commercial success.

