'Black Panther 2' production on hold as Letitia Wright recovers









Disney’s Marvel Cinematic Universe has experienced a more difficult time getting people into cinemas ever since the release of Avengers: Endgame that seemed to bookend the stories of heroes Captain America, Iron Man, Hulk et al. This isn’t to say that the series is dead in the water, far from it, with the release of The Eternals sparking conversation and the imminent arrival of Spider-Man: No Way Home, a scintillating treat for fans of the MCU.

The arrival of the Black Panther sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, will likely be one of the studio’s most significant releases due to the unfortunate death of the iconic actor Chadwick Boseman in 2020. The film is, however, seeing significant delays due to the sustained injury of lead star Letitia Wright after she was hurt using a stunt wire rig on the set in August. Having shot as much as they can without Wright, production on the film has temporarily shut down whilst she recovers.

Playing the role of Shuri in the film, Wright has carved out a character loved by fans and critics alike, with the dynamic science-whizz expected to take a lead role in the upcoming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, a representative of the actor stated: “Letitia has been recovering in London since September from injuries sustained on the set of Black Panther 2 and is looking forward to returning to work early 2022…Letitia kindly asks that you keep her in your prayers”.

Reprising her role as T’Challa’s sister, Shuri, Letitia Wright joins Daniel Kaluuya, Danai Gurira, Lupita Nyong’o, Angela Bassett, Winston Duke, and I May Destroy You creator Michaela Coel in the ensemble cast, whilst Ryan Coogler returns to direct. With very few details about the plot to the sequel, the basic story will continue the story of the fictional Wakanda after the death of T’Challa, previously portrayed by the late Chadwick Boseman.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is due for release in the US and UK in November 2022 though expect this to be pushed back if production doesn’t resume soon.