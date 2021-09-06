Chadwick Boseman honoured by Howard University







It’s an ode to Chadwick Boseman’s incredible cultural impact that his death still feels pertinent in popular culture, with fans across the world mourning the life of an incredible figure. Famous for his iconic portrayal of Black Panther in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Boseman had been diagnosed with colon cancer in 2016, keeping his condition separate from his public life.

Now remembering one year since his passing, Howard University has honoured alumnus Chadwick Boseman by renaming its College of Fine Arts after him. Graduating from the College in 2000 with a bachelor of arts degree in directing, Boseman had a pivotal hand in the later preservation of the school.

Sharing a time-lapse video showing the installation of new letters to the school’s building, now the Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts, the College posted the video to Twitter alongside the message, “Yesterday, the letters were installed over the now official Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts…An icon in his own right who has left an immeasurable legacy for the next generation. Thank you Mr. Boseman”.

Announcing the decision to rename the school back in May, Boseman’s family released the following statement at the time, “Chad fought to preserve the College of Fine Arts during his matriculation at Howard and remained dedicated to the fight throughout his career, and he would be overjoyed by this development”.

Continuing, the statement read, “His time at Howard University helped shape both the man and the artist that he became, committed to truth, integrity, and a determination to transform the world through the power of storytelling”.

The College also revealed that Walt Disney Company’s Executive Chairman Bob Iger will set up an endowment named after Boseman and raise money for a new arts facility on site. Iger reported, “Through his tremendous example he inspired millions to overcome adversity, dream big and reach beyond the status quo, And this college named in his honour… will provide opportunities for future generations of artists to follow in his footsteps and pursue their dreams”.

