Lemmy Kilmister once named his three favourite films of all time









Despite living life at 100mph, Lemmy Kilmister, like all of us, appreciated the comfort of his own couch. The thought of the Motörhead member dipping his thick fingers into a bag of cheese puffs in front of a good film might feel a little strange, but even the most towering rock deities need a little time off. Here we’ve bought you three of Lemmy’s most beloved films, the perennial favourites of a perennial favourite.

Lemmy was very passionate about cinema. So much so, in fact, that he was selected to serve as a judge for the 2010 Raindance Film Festival. The rocker joined the likes of Derek Malcolm and Charles Saatchi on the jury, which was tasked with judging 77 features and over 133 short films.

That same year, Lemmy himself was given the big screen treatment. Lemmy: 49% motherfucker. 51% son of a bitch premiered at the SXSX Festival in Austin, Texas and paints an unflinching portrait of the Motörhead bassist and vocalist with the help of musicians close to Kilmister, including Slash, Duff McKagan, Ozzy Osbourne, James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Robert Trujillo, Kirk Hammett and Nikki Sixx.

This short but varied list offers an insight into the cinematic tastes of one of rock’s most iconic characters. So, without further ado, here are Lemmy Kilmister’s top three favourite films of all time.

Lemmy Kilmister’s three favourite films:

The Wicker Man (Robin Hardy, 1973)

First up is the 1973 effort The Wicker Man. Directed by Robin Hardy, this folk-horror classic tells the story of Police Sergeant Howie, who travels to an isolated Scottish Island to investigate the disappearance of a young girl. As he is introduced to the outwardly idyllic community – led by Lord Summerisle (Christopher Lee) – the deeply Christian Howie slowly discovers that something far more sinister is going on and that Summerisle is built on pagan belief, human sacrifice, and wanton lust, the latter of which was a big draw for Lemmy.

When asked to explain his affection for The Wicker Man, the musician said: “Because it’s creepy and Britt Ekland is dancing naked.”

The Lord of The Rings: The Fellowship of The Ring (Peter Jackson, 2001)

While naked dancing is an unignorable part of The Wicker Man, the film also has a lot to say about the conflict between ancient beliefs and modernity. This is also true of another film on Lemmy’s list, The Lord of The Rings: The Fellowship of The Ring, which was released in 2001 and was followed by The Two Towers and The Return of The King. Lemmy, like so many of his musical contemporaries, fell in love with J.R.R. Tolkien’s original books as a child.

Many thought it impossible to do the books justice on the big screen, and a couple of failed attempts, including one cartoon version, seemed to prove them right. However, in Peter Jackson’s hands, the world of Middle Earth was bought to life like never before. Speaking to the BBC, Lemmy said that Jackson’s first LOTR film was “as good as the book (which is rare).”

The Longest Day (Ken Annakin, Andrew Marton, Bernhard Wicki 1962)

Lastly, Lemmy named the 1962 film The Longest Day, an unsurprising choice given the rocker was a collector of WW2 paraphernalia and had a penchant for military history. Starring John Wayne, Henry Fonda, Richard Burton, Sean Connery, and musician Paul Anka, The Longest Day tells the story of the D-Day landings.

Despite being released just 15 years after the defeat of the Nazis, the film gives narrative control to both sides. “Great cast of actors on one hand,” Lemmy said. “But also a good story told from both sides, Allies and Germans.”