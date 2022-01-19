Nicolas Cage claims 'The Wicker Man' is an "absurdist" comedy









Frequently observed as one of the worst films of all time, the remake of the classic horror film The Wicker Man starring Nicolas Cage is a bizarre twist on the original film, featuring theatrical performances and truly absurd creative choices. It seems as though these farcical moments may have been constructed on purpose, however, with Nicolas Cage confirming in a recently uncovered interview that the film was supposed to be an “absurdist” comedy.

Without the careful intensity and nuance of the original folk horror classic, the 2006 remake directed by Neil LaBute falls flat as a strange action thriller following a sheriff who travels to a small island of neo-pagans to try and find a missing child. Whilst Nicolas Cage tries miserably to steer the sinking ship, he is joined by the likes of Ellen Burstyn, Leelee Sobieski and Kate Beahan who each do little to support the film that pales in comparison to the original.

Though, maybe it’s the audience who is looking at the film in the wrong light, with Cage telling Indiewire in an old interview that The Wicker Man, “is probably the best example of a movie where people are mystified because they think for some reason that we did not know it was humorous”.

Claiming that the film was supposed to be a comedy, at least in part, the actor further explained, “Even though I am dressed in a bear suit, doing these ridiculous things with the matriarchal society on the island — how can you not know that Neil [LaBute] and I knew that this was absurdist humour?”.

Going through a strange metamorphosis where he seems to be embracing the very meme he was tarnished as by internet culture in the early 2000s, Nicolas Cage is next due to star in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent where he will feature as a version of himself. Alongside the likes of Pedro Pascal, Tiffany Haddish and Neil Patrick Harris, Cage will try and keep the film afloat and not let it drift into the realm of parody.

