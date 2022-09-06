Lee Yoo-mi becomes first Korean actress to win ‘Outstanding Guest Actress’ at the Creative Arts Emmys









This weekend saw the Creative Arts Emmys ceremony take place, which precedes the Primetime Emmys (set to take place on September 12th), instead focusing on artistic and technical achievements.

The hugely successful South-Korean survival drama Squid Game won four awards at the ceremony, including Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Single Episode, Outstanding Stunt Performance and Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour or More).

However, Lee Yoo-mi, who plays Ji-yeong in the show, a woman who has recently been released from prison after killing her step-father, made history by becoming the first Korean actress to win the prize of Outstanding Guest Actress at the Creative Arts Emmys.

The 28-year-old actress said in her acceptance speech: “I’m so grateful. Thank you so much for giving me such a great award. I’m grateful to the Emmy Awards, and I love Netflix, who is always by my side.”

Talking to the press outside, she said: “I’m so happy, and I honestly can’t believe it I can’t wait to tell my close friends and brag to them. Thank you so much.”

Lee has since joined the cast of All of Us Are Dead, a South Korean zombie coming-of-age drama, and is set to appear in multiple upcoming films and television shows such as Strong Woman Gang Nam-soon and Rain Angel.

Squid Game has been nominated for a plethora of awards at the Primetime Emmys in six different categories, including Outstanding Drama Series, making it the first non-English language show to be nominated in this category.