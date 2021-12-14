LCD Soundsystem announce holiday special









James Murphy and his intrepid bandmates in LCD Soundsystem will star in an upcoming holiday special directed by Tim & Eric co-founder Eric Wareheim.

The special will air on December 22nd, the day after the band complete their 20-day residency at Brooklyn Steel, which is currently ongoing. The band will play a live set from Brooklyn, and the special will be streamed on both Amazon Music and Twitch.

One of the wildest parts of the special will be that LCD Soundsystem’s performance will be proceeded by a faux-sitcom entitled All My Friends, after the band’s song of the same name from 2007’s Sound of Silver. Different actors will portray the band members and their associates.

These include Wareheim as James Murphy and Macaulay Culkin as drummer Pat Mahoney. Other cast members include Christine Ko as keyboardist Nancy Whang, Aparna Nancherla as sound engineer Abby Echiverri, Cory Loykasek as guitarist Al Doyle, Jon Daly as bassist Tyler Pope, Rex Lee as manager Brian Graf, and Luenell is the band’s tour manager. As the newest member and current lowest man on the totem pole, Korey Richey will be played by a puppet.

“I’ve already conquered film, James has conquered music, but we have yet to conquer the sitcom—the HIGHEST form of art,” Wareheim said in a statement. “We’ve been working on this project for 15 years, and for this show we’re unveiling a uniquely emotional perspective of the sitcom universe for the holidays—provided by one of the greatest bands of all time and my dear friends, LCD Soundsystem. I can’t believe Amazon Music is letting us do this.”

“I am similarly stunned that someone let us do this,” Murphy said. “At least we finally get to use our Korey puppet.”

