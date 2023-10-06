Lauren Mayberry of Chvrches sings Texas’ ‘Say What You Want’ in Glasgow









The lead singer of Chvrches, Lauren Mayberry, covered the classic Texas track ‘Say What You Want’ during her concert in Glasgow on October 5th.

The Scottish frontwoman performed a solo set at the city’s SWG3 TV Studio venue as part of her ongoing debut UK headline tour.

For the special visit, Mayberry performed her rendition of the 1997 hit single as a touching tribute to the Glasgow-based band.

During her recent North American tour, Mayberry pulled out similarly popular covers, including Madonna’s ‘Like A Prayer’, Adam Schlesinger’s ‘That Thing You Do’ and PJ Harvey’s ‘Down By The Water’.

Although she has mainly stuck to covers and her solo material, Mayberry also performed ‘Lungs’, a track from Chvrches’ 2013 album The Bones of What You Believe, in Toronto on its 10th anniversary.

Elsewhere on the tour, Mayberry has showcased a handful of as-yet-unheard solo songs on stage, including ‘Change Shapes’, ‘Bird’ and ‘Mantra’. Earlier this week, the singer revealed that her second solo single, ‘Shame’, will arrive next week on October 10th.

Until then, enjoy footage of Lauren Mayberry covering Texas in Glasgow below.