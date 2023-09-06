Chvrches’ Lauren Mayberry covers Madonna song ‘Like a Prayer’









At her solo show this week, Chvrches frontwoman Lauren Mayberry played nine songs, including new efforts and a cover of Madonna’s 1989 hit ‘Like a Prayer’.

The show occurred this Monday, September 4th, at Washington, DC’s 9:30 Club. It was the first live performance from the Scottish musician since her announcement earlier this year that she was to pursue a solo career. Joined by a three-piece band earlier this week, Mayberry played a set brimming with sonic diversity.

She played ‘Bird’ as the opener and closed with ‘Sorry, Etc.’. The latter features Mayberry shouting “I’m sorry, et cetera” repeatedly in one of her most punk-oriented efforts. Just prior to this, the Chvrches frontwoman surprised the audience with her cover of ‘Like a Prayer’, which began with jazz piano before opening up into a synth-heavy number in the vein of the original.

After the Madonna rendition, Mayberry performed her debut solo single ‘Are You Awake?’. Commencing with her at the piano, it gradually builds up into a grand sound. The track was released on September 1st and was co-written by Matthew Koma and Tobias Jesso Jr.

At the time of release, Mayberry explained: “‘Are You Awake?’ is a song that started on a rainy day last December with Tobias Jesso Jr. I was thinking a lot about loneliness and homesickness, and as soon as Tobias started playing the chords, the lyrics and melody came to me really quickly. I finished the song with my friend Matthew Koma, who really understood what I was trying to say.”

After Monday’s show, Lauren Mayberry will join The Postal Service and Death Cab for Cutie to play several dates on their current co-headline tour in the US and Europe.

Watch Lauren Mayberry play ‘Like a Prayer’ below.