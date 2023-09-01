Chvrches singer Lauren Mayberry shares debut solo song ‘Are You Awake?’









Lauren Mayberry, lead vocalist with Scottish indie-pop sensations Chvrches, has unveiled her debut solo offering ‘Are You Awake?’

The new track sees Mayberry explore a softer side of herself as she strips things back on the emotional piano ballad. ‘Are You Awake’ was co-written by Mayberry alongside Tobias Jesso Jr. and Matthew Koma, who also produced the song. Meanwhile, mixing was taken care of by Mark ‘Spike’ Stent.

Commenting on the track, Mayberry said: “‘Are You Awake?’ is a song that started on a rainy day last December with Tobias Jesso Jr. I was thinking a lot about loneliness and homesickness, and as soon as Tobias started playing the chords, the lyrics and melody came to me really quickly. I finished the song with my friend Matthew Koma, who really understood what I was trying to say.”

She continued: “For a long time, I couldn’t imagine doing anything outside of CHVRCHES but I think some things that I needed to write had to be done from purely my own point of view. I never really thought I’d write a piano ballad, or a solo album full stop, so life really is full of surprises.”

Mayberry concluded: “I am really looking forward to this chapter and can’t wait for people to hear more of the music.”

Although a full album has yet to be announced, Mayberry is currently touring her solo material across North America. She’s due to play her first headline shows in the UK next month, including a hometown concert at SWG3 in Glasgow. The Chvrches singer will also play Koko in London.