Chvrches announce 10th-anniversary reissue of their debut, share new song ‘Manhattan’









Scottish electropop trio Chvrches have announced a new reissue of their debut album The Bones of What You Believe to celebrate the LP’s 10th anniversary.

Originally released in 2013, The Bones of What You Believe contained a number of Chvrches’ most popular tracks, including ‘Recover’, ‘Lies’, ‘You Caught the Light’, and the band’s signature song, ‘The Mother We Share’. The new reissue of the album will feature an outtake from the sessions, ‘Manhattan’.

“In late summer 2011, Martin [Doherty] and I got together after having talked about doing so for a few years and started throwing down some synth-based ideas in my studio on the south side of Glasgow,” band member Iain Cook explained in a statement. “’Manhattan’ was the fourth idea we worked on together.”

“It was the first time we messed around with sampling and chopping up our vocals which would go on to become one of the hallmarks of the band’s sound,” Cook added. “Lyrically, we were playing around with pretty abstract apocalyptic imagery—in this case the Manhattan Project. This was right around the time we asked Lauren to come into the studio to try out some additional vocals.”

Originally members of the Glasgow alternative rock band Aereogramme, Cook and Doherty quit the band in 2007 and continued to float around different bands for the next half-decade. The pair reconnected in 2012 to work on a new synth-focused project, eventually asking Blue Sky Archives drummer/singer Lauren Mayberry to add additional vocals.

“’Manhattan’ was one of the first songs Iain and Martin played me and it immediately felt like an exciting thing to be involved in,” Mayberry added in a statement. “It really showcased a lot of the traits that would eventually become synonymous with Chvrches and what our first album would end up sounding like. It’s fun to listen to it now, knowing everything that came along after it.”

Check out the audio for ‘Manhattan’ down below. The 10th-anniversary reissue of The Bones of What You Believe is set for an October 13th release.