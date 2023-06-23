Chvrches Glastonbury 2023: Lauren Mayberry urges crowd to “free the nipple”









During their set at the 2023 Glastonbury Festival, Chvrches lead singer Lauren Mayberry avoided a wardrobe malfunction while performing the song ‘Final Girl’ before yelling, “free the nipple!”

While the rest of the band were playing the song’s introduction, Mayberry stopped them mid-song. “Wait, no!” Mayberry cried out before laughing. “This is the most embarrassing thing to ever happen.”

“Guys, I sweated off my tit stickers,” Mayberry told the crowd. Mayberry then removed her pasties “in the name of feminism.”

“This is how little I want men on the internet to see my nipples,” Mayberry said. “I punish myself with these items. Yeah, it was just too sweaty, and they were just going out. One fell down the leg. This is not what I wanted for the live stream.”

Mayberry then urged the crowd to “free the nipple” before launching back into ‘Final Girl’. The singer also referenced the near-incident while introducing the song ‘Never Say Die’.

“There are optional crowd participation moments,” Mayberry said. “You will know when it’s time if you want to do them. I just got really embarrassed on the BBC, so it would be nice.”

Chvrches had previously played at Glastonbury in 2014 and 2016, as referenced by Mayberry during their set. The band played notable tracks including ‘Recover’, ‘Leave a Trace’, ‘Asking for a Friend’ and ‘The Mother We Share’.

Chvrches’ most recent studio album, Screen Violence, was released in 2021. The album carried a strong influence from slasher films, which Mayberry has carried over to live performances. During the final few songs of the band’s set, Mayberry took the stage soaked in red paint that resembled blood.