Travis Barker's son, Landon, appears onstage with Machine Gun Kelly









Travis Barker’s son, Landon, took to the stage at Madison Square Garden with Machine Gun Kelly last night, only hours after his father, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, was taken to a Los Angeles hospital by ambulance.

The younger Barker, aged just 18, appeared at the iconic New York venue to perform the Machine Gun Kelly track ‘Die In California’, which he featured on. It is featured on Kelly’s latest album, the pop-punk-inflected Mainstream Sellout.

“Does anybody in here ever feel lost sometimes?” MGK asked the capacity crowd. “New York City, make some noise for Landon Barker!” Notably, during the show, neither Landon nor MGK addressed the news about Travis Barker, as reported by Billboard.

Landon’s sister, Alabama Barker, who was with her father in Los Angeles, wrote on her Instagram story, “Please send your prayers”, seemingly referencing the incident that saw him transported to the hospital.

It has also been claimed that Alabama posted a now-deleted picture on her TikTok account, which saw the Blink-182 star lying on a hospital bed. Per another report by Page Six, Travis was photographed on a stretcher outside of the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

These images showed the drummer being wheeled out of the ambulance, followed by his security team in a black Range Rover. The news of his hospitalisation was originally announced by TMZ, who claim that it is an undisclosed health issue that led to him being taken to hospital. It is also reported that the medical staff at West Hills thought Barker needed additional care, explaining why he was rushed to Cedars-Sinai.

Prior to the emergency, Travis tweeted, “God save me”, which has polarised fans, with some believing it a reference to the Machine Gun Kelly song of the same name that he worked on, and others feeling that the timing was strange.

MGK brings out Travis’ son Landon to perform their collab “Die In California” during sold-out MSG show pic.twitter.com/dtDd12JRvC — Lyndsey Havens (@LyndseyAlana) June 29, 2022

