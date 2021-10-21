Lana Del Rey releases stunning video for new single 'Blue Banisters'









Pop diety Lana Del Rey has revealed the official video for her new song ‘Blue Banisters’, the title track from her forthcoming eighth studio album. The new LP follows Chemtrails Over The Country Club and is set to drop on Friday, October 22nd, making it her second album of 2021. It will also feature previously released singles ‘Wildflower Wildfire’, ‘Text Book’ and ‘Arcadia’.

The visuals for ‘Blue Banisters’ see Del Rey sat atop a John Deere tractor in the middle of expansive farmland. “There’s a picture on the wall of me on a John Deere,” she sings in the first verse, while the camera pans around the interior of an idyllic white-painted house.

The video seems to adhere to Del Rey’s lyrics as though they were orders, following her as she acts out other soft-sung lines. We see her painting the titular bannisters, baking birthday cakes, and chatting with her sisters as an impending storm begins to brew above their heads.

‘Blue Banisters’ arrives after Del Rey announced that she would be releasing an album called Rock Candy Sweet on June 1st. In a statement, just days after the release of Chemtrails Over The Country Club, the singer claimed that the forthcoming project was designed to challenge the accusations of “cultural appropriation and glamorising domestic abuse” that were made against her earlier in the year.

Elsewhere, Lana Del Rey has shared an alternative video for her single, ‘ARCADIA’, which is also set to form part of her upcoming Blue Banisters LP. You can watch the video for the album’s title track below and see the full album tracklisting.

Blue Banisters tracklisting:

‘Textbook’ ‘Blue Banisters’ ‘Arcadia’ ‘Interlude – The Trio’ ‘Black Bathing Suit’ ‘If You Lie Down With Me’ ‘Beautiful’ ‘Violets for Roses’ ‘Dealer’ ‘Thunder’ ‘Wildflower Wildfire’ ‘Nectar of the Gods’ ‘Living Legend’ ‘Cherry Blossom’ ‘Sweet Carolina’