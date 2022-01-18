Lana Del Rey to feature new song on HBO series ‘Euphoria’









It has been confirmed that Lana Del Rey will premiere a new song, ‘watercolor eyes’, through the latest episode of the popular HBO teen drama series Euphoria.

Del Rey, it has been confirmed, wrote the track specifically for the show. To coincide with the news, a new trailer was released for the upcoming episode with snippets of Del Rey’s material, which US audiences will hear in full on January 23rd.

Del Rey has followed the likes of Labrinth and Orville Peck to have music premiered or featured on the hit series that stars the likes of Zendaya, Maude Apatow, Alexa Demie, Jacob Elordi, Barbie Ferreira, Hunter Schafer and more. Labrinth had his track ‘All For Us’ featured in the first season of the show.

In November, Del Rey said at the Variety’s Hitmakers awards show: “I’ve been very lucky to follow my muse for the last 18 years, since I was 18. Sometimes that has taken me super far away from music into other mediums and other job opportunities that have nothing to do with the arts at all,” she said.

Adding: “I’m very flexible and what I’ve come to understand is that if you follow what you’re interested in, you’ll end up being the most creative in that field. Even if you get a 9-5 after you got the decade award, you need to do what feels right.”

The next episode of Euphoria airs this Sunday, January 23rd, in the US and is available in the UK on Sky and NOW the morning after.

Check out the trailers below.