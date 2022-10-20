Lana Del Rey has been targeted by thieves, claims she has lost a book manuscript and unfinished music









Lana Del Rey has recently shared a video with fans stating that she has been the victim of another robbery this year. In February, a man allegedly stole her Jaguar before returning in July to leave her a threatening letter. Now, the singer’s car has been targeted by someone who has managed to steal her backpack from the seat, which contained her laptop full of unfinished projects.

She explained that after parking her car, she “stepped away for a minute” before returning to find the windows smashed and her belongings gone. Del Rey said, “Inside of it was my computer and my three camcorders and my hard drives.”

The singer has been forced to manually wipe her computer of its material, which means losing her only manuscript for Behind The Iron Gates: Insights From An Institution, her second poetry collection. She has been working on the book with Simon and Schuster for two years; however, she claims that it was never backed up because “we do not have any cloud systems that we access.”

Despite the fact that “I loved the book that I lost with all of my heart and put a lot of passion into it,” Del Rey will persevere with the project, instead claiming she will “start over.” She has also reassured fans that she will continue to work on the new album, a follow-up to 2021’s Blue Banisters, stating that “I am confident in the record to come, and despite so many safety factors and so many different levels, I really want to persist and make the best art I can.”

Del Rey has also urged fans not to interact with any leaked online content, including new music, personal videos, and photos, saying, “Please don’t listen to the music if you hear it, because it’s not coming out yet.”

The singer opened up to fans, claiming that she has been facing safety issues for quite some time, even at her own home. “Obviously, I won’t ever leave anything in the car again, even if it’s just for a moment. But we’ve had the same issues at the house, and it is a constant thing. And although I’m so grateful to be able to share all of the good stuff, I just also want to share that it has been a challenge.”

“I don’t even think a plea for respect of some privacy would even do anything, but I do want to be honest about the fact that I do have concerns about what’s going to be out there.” Del Rey also shared, “There’s really nothing to be done because I can’t really make my devices any safer. However people access them is unbeknownst to me and unavoidable.”

Watch her full statement below: