Lana Del Rey covers unreleased Father John Misty track 'Buddy's Rendezvous’









Lana Del Rey has offered a snipper of Father John Misty’s upcoming album cut through a cover of his unreleased track ‘Buddy’s Rendezvous’. The original track will feature on Misty’s (Josh Tillman’s) fifth studio album Chloë and the Next 20th Century – slated for release on April 8th via Sub Pop and Bella Union.

Lana Del Reys‘ cover version of ‘Buddy’s Rendezvous’, will be released on an exclusive 7-inch single included on the deluxe edition of the forthcoming album. The deluxe box set will also feature a 7-inch of Jack Cruz taking on Tillman’s ‘Kiss Me (I Loved You)’. You can pre-order Father John Misty’s new album on his online store.

This isn’t Tillman and Del Rey’s first collaboration. The singer-songwriter appeared in the music video for Del Rey’s 2016 track ‘Freak’, an experience he later described as like being in a “dream”. Tillman went on to say: “I’d do anything she told me to. That’s what I enjoyed about the video, just being her puppet. I like being told what to do by a woman in that position.”

Tillman began teasing his upcoming album in the final months of 2021, sharing a cryptic sound sample of reverb-laden keys. At this time, he also mailed a spoken word vinyl to a handful of fans. Then, earlier this month, he formally announced the imminent release of Chloë and the Next 20th Century alongside the album’s lead single ‘Funny Girl’.

The new record has been a long time in the making. Tillman’s last release as Father John Misty was 2018’s much-celebrated God’s Favourite Customer. Tillman has now reconnected with longtime collaborator Jonathon Wilson, who has produced all four of Father John Misty’s albums.

During the announcement of Chloë and the Next 20th Century, Tillman also revealed that he will be putting on two orchestral live shows, the first of which will take place at the Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles on February 25th. Tillman will be backed by none other than the LA Philharmonic. The next show, on April 7th, will take place at the Barbican Hall in London, where Tillman will be joined by Barbican Associate Ensemble Britten Sinfonia and conductor Jules Buckley.