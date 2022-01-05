Father John Misty announces orchestral live show in London









Coming hot off the heels of his brand new single ‘Funny Girl’, American indie singer-songwriter Josh Tillman, better known to you and me as Father John Misty, has announced a special one-off orchestral concert on April 7th.

The show will occur exactly one day before his latest album, Chloë and the Next 20th Century, is set to be released. Tillman will preview what is sure to be an orchestra-heavy album at the Barbican Hall in London with the Barbican Associate Ensemble Britten Sinfonia.

If ‘Funny Girl’ is anything to base the new music on, Tillman is apparently going full lounge pop with his new album. Channelling the greats and not-so greats like Bobby Vinton and Wayne Newton, Tillman constructs his very own schmaltzy 1960s Vegas nightclub with the dulcet tones and chintzy string arrangements that make up most of the song. If the entire album is like that, be sure to have your monocle and bowties handy.

It won’t be the first orchestra concert that Tillman will be performing this year. In February, Tillman is set to perform at the Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles, backed up by the Los Angeles Philharmonic. He’ll likely premiere some of his new tracks there, but the show in London will be the official album release party.

The London show will represent the only scheduled concert that Tillman currently has planned for Europe in 2022. Although it seems unlikely that Tillman would decline to tour behind his new record, no information has been released regarding any potential shows yet.

Tickets for the London orchestral concert will go on sale to the general public this Friday, January 7th. Ticket information for both the London and LA shows can be found here.