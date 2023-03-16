Lana Del Rey clears up Glastonbury confusion









American singer Lana Del Rey has cleared up the confusion surrounding her planned performance at Glastonbury Festival 2023.

While Del Rey was confirmed as part of the line-up by festival organisers, the singer cast some doubt about her role in the event amid confusion regarding the official poster: “Thanks for announcing that I was headlining the other stage. Thumbs up,” she sarcastic wrote on social media.

“Well, I’m actually headlining the 2nd stage,” she added. “But since there was no consideration for announcing that we’ll see.”

However, the issue was quickly resolved when Glastonbury released a revised poster showing Del Rey’s name higher on the bill alongside the likes of Arctic Monkeys, Guns N’ Roses, Sir Elton John, Lizzo, and Lil Nas X.

Del Rey’s return appearance to Worthy Farm has been a long time coming, and the singer admitted to having turned down the opportunity three times before, feeling that she wasn’t ready for a performance of such magnitude. “They had asked me to play Glastonbury the last three years but we just weren’t ready. I didn’t want to say yes before we had a big band,” she told o Clara Amfo on BBC Radio 1.

When discussing the upcoming event, Del Rey added: “I’ve been excited to tell people, so I wanted to tell people because, as we started to announce some festivals, its unfathomable to me to headline the second stage of Glastonbury.

Del Rey previously performed at Glastonbury in 2014, but it was event marred by technical issues. “We did do it before, like aeons ago,” she recalled. “But honestly, it feels like yesterday. I remember being on that stage vividly because I had never been on a stage where they set the crowd back about a thousand feet, so every time I tried to come forward past the monitors to get closer to everybody the feedback would ring through the crowd. I thought, ‘Oh wow, I’m really stuck on this stage – I can’t go down like I usually do and sing with everybody.'”

See more