Lana Del Rey and Rob Grant release new single ‘Hollywood Bowl’









Rob Grant, the father of Lana Del Rey, has followed in the footsteps of his daughter with the release of ‘Hollywood Bowl’, the final single taken from his debut album, Lost At Sea.

Grant released his first song featuring his daughter last week, and ‘Hollywood Bowl’ takes the same approach, with Del Rey’s vocals accompanied by Grant’s piano. Grant’s foray into music was an accident, given that he has no formal music training, but somehow developed an affinity for the piano.

The track reflects on Del Rey’s success, playing twice at the Hollywood Bowl. There’s also a shoutout to her father, as she opens the song with the line: “I know I’m not Joni Mitchell, but I’ve got a dad who plays like Billy Joel.”

Grant took to Instagram to share the single, writing: “This is one of my favourite songs on the album. The vocal range that Lana displays is incredible. The piano begins with a delicate melody and then builds to a beautiful release… where the music suddenly lifts you up and sweeps you away. The song is like a swallow swooping through the air.”

He continued: “Whenever I play this piece I am happy. It reminds me of my childhood, and how much I loved to swing. How the higher I went, the more I felt like I was flying. It’s a song that is filled with joy.”

‘Hollywood Bowl’ is the sixth single from the album, following the first Lana Del Rey feature on the title track, alongside four piano tracks from Grant, ‘Setting Sail On A Distant Horizon’, ‘The Poetry Of Wind And Waves’, ‘The Mermaids Lullaby’ and ‘Deep Ocean Swells’. The piano-focused record seems to maintain a consistent ocean theme.

Lost At Sea, the full album, is out today via Decca Records. Listen to ‘Hollywood Bowl’ below.