Lady Gaga reveals teaser look at ‘Joker’ sequel ‘Folie à Deux’









Pop icon and actor Lady Gaga has revealed an exclusive first look at her character in the highly anticipated Joker sequel, Joker: Folie à Deux, which will also star Joaquin Phoenix reprising his role as Arthur Fleck.

The musician and actor posted a still from the film, directed by Todd Phillips, which shows her intimately holding the face of her award-winning co-star, with both actors wearing red lipstick. Gaga will play the Joker’s iconic love interest, Harley Quinn, who made her first appearance in the 1990s show Batman: The Animated Series.

Phillips co-wrote the comic book-inspired sequel, which is reportedly a musical, with Scott Silver. Award-winning pop culture icon Gaga was announced to be involved in the project last August. Australian actor Margot Robbie, who played the first film adaptation version of Quinn in The Suicide Squad and Birds Of Prey, shared her response to the new casting with MTV, as reported by NME.

The actor said: “It makes me so happy because I said from the very beginning, all I want is for Harley Quinn to be one of those characters, the way like Macbeth or Batman always gets passed from great actor to great actor.”

“It’s such an honour to have built a foundation strong enough that Harley can now be one of those characters that other actors get to have a go at playing,” she added. “I think she’ll do something incredible with it.”

The Joker sequel will also star Catherine Keener, Brendan Gleeson and Zazie Beetz. Direct plot details remain unknown, but Phillips posted an on-set image of Phoenix in character last December.

It has been confirmed that Folie à Deux will be a stand-alone film in the DC film canon and does not correlate with other DC Studios features.

The film will follow the original’s commercial and critical success. It was cited as one of the best films of 2019 and received 11 Academy Award nominations, including ‘Best Picture’ and ‘Best Original Screenplay’. Phoenix won ‘Best Actor’ for his brilliant performance as Fleck, representing societal ills involving socio-economic status and mental health issues.

Joker: Folie à Deux is set to be released on October 4th, 2024.

See more Folie à Deux 🃏 pic.twitter.com/gEwSgsvpbP — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) February 15, 2023