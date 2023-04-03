Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix help rescue ‘Joker 2’ crew member









Lady Gaga has been photographed assisting a crew member on the set of her latest film Joker: Folie à Deux, in which she stars alongside Joaquin Phoenix. The individual fell down the oceanic Bronx steps while filming.

The actor and musician was dressed as her character Harley Quinn when the incident occurred on the 132-step staircase. Gaga and Phoenix were halfway through a scene when one of the crew members tripped over a railing and fell. It appears the man was not seriously injured.

The accident appear to have prompted Gaga and Phoenix to pause the scene and lend a hand, helping the man climb back onto the main steps before filming resumed. The incident comes shortly after Gaga was hailed as a hero after coming to the aid of a photographer who tripped and fell during the 95th Academy Awards last month.

The director of the forthcoming Joker sequel recently unveiled some first-look photography from the set. You can read more about Todd Phillips’ work on Joker: Folie à Deux here.