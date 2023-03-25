First look at Lady Gaga on the set of the ‘Joker’ sequel









When Joaquin Phoenix’s revelatory rendition of the Joker came out in 2019, it attracted a lot of critical and commercial success. Rising above the superficiality of the modern superhero genre, Joker raised serious questions about mental health and the alienation that is omnipresent in modern urban centres. Now, fans are eagerly anticipating the much-awaited sequel that is set to come out next year, featuring Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn.

Despite the success of the film, Phillips wasn’t convinced about the possibility of a sequel. After the release of the first movie, he said: “When a movie does $1 billion and cost $60million to make, of course, it comes up. But Joaquin and I haven’t really decided on it. We’re open. I mean, I’d love to work with him on anything, quite frankly. So who knows?”

While talking about a possible framework for the sequel, the director added: “But it would have to have a real thematic resonance the way this one did, ultimately being about childhood trauma and the lack of love, and the loss of empathy. All those things are really what made this movie work for us, so we’d have to have something that had an equal thematic resonance.”

While most details about the project are being kept under wraps, the first images of Lady Gaga as the iconic Harley Quinn in Joker: Folie à Deux have finally surfaced on the internet. Although some fans had their doubts about Lady Gaga’s casting, initial impressions only prove that she was the perfect actor for this demanding part.

Check out the images below.

See more First set photo of Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn in ‘JOKER 2’. pic.twitter.com/TgmbTjp9Xa — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) March 25, 2023

See more Lady Gaga wows as Harley Quinn on the set of Joker 2 today. pic.twitter.com/O3UmdWrsK1 — Gaga Daily (@gagadaily) March 25, 2023

See more First look at Lady Gaga in Harley Quinn costume for “Joker: Folie a Deux”. pic.twitter.com/uf6fhjdZTV — Lady Gaga Charts | Fan Account (@chartgaga) March 25, 2023

See more joker marry me pic.twitter.com/Es8Qgv8mxa — thiago (@thfobic) March 25, 2023

See more First look: Lady Gaga on the set of “Joker: Folie à Deux” in New York City. pic.twitter.com/Pv24C1h6oR — Lady Gaga Now 🃏 (@ladygaganownet) March 25, 2023