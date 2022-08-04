‘Knives Out’ sequel to premiere at BFI London Film Festival









It’s been revealed that the Knives Out sequel, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, will be given its European premiere at this year’s BFI Film Festival in London. The Rian Johnson-directed film, which will see Daniel Craig return to the role of detective Benoit Blanc, will be screened at London’s Southbank Centre on October 16th. Cinema-goers across the UK will be treated to simultaneous preview screenings that same day, though details are yet to be announced.

Craig will be joined by cast members Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Leslie Odom Jr, Kate Hudson, and Madelyn Cline, all of whom will attend the premiere. Glass Onion will also star Dave Bautista, Ethan Hawke and Kathryn Hahn.

Opening up about the premiere, Johnson said: “I’m thrilled to be back at LFF with Glass Onion, and it’s an honour to close the festival. A proper whodunnit really does belong in London, so it feels a bit like coming home.” The BFI London Film Festival hosted the premiere of the original Knives Out in 2019, which took place in Leicester Square.

The director of BFI’s London Film Festival, Tricia Tuttle, said: “Rian Johnson’s Knives Out was a major hit when we hosted the European premiere at the festival in 2019. Our audiences adored the film’s wit and that it tipped its very stylish hat to the wonderful tradition of British onscreen sleuths. And here, Rian Johnson strikes gold again with the help of the year’s hottest ensemble cast.”

Tuttle added: “Like its predecessor, Glass Onion is entertaining and culturally literate in equal measure, making some hilarious, razor sharp observations about the world we live in.”

Making its debut at the Toronto International Film Festival in September, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery will be set predominantly in Greece and will be released on Netflix later this year. The BFI London Film Festival kicks off on Wednesday, October 5th and will conclude on October 16th.