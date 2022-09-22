Kiss singer Gene Simmons: "I don’t have friends"









Kiss singer and bassist Gene Simmons has recently revealed that he doesn’t have any friends.

The musician, who rose to fame in the 1970s due to Kiss’ shocking live performances and recognisable costumes and makeup, spoke to Goldmine magazine for their latest issue. He explained: “Even today as I sit here, other than Paul [Stanley], and we only get together when we do stuff for the band… How do I say this without sounding inhuman? I don’t have friends.”

He added: “Yeah, if friends means, ‘Gee, I don’t know what I’m going to do this afternoon. Hey, you want to come over and hang out?’ I’m more interested in what I want to do, and I don’t want to pretend that I’m interested in what you want to do because I am not.”

Simmons has known Stanley, his Kiss bandmate, since the early 1970s, after meeting through mutual friends. Stanley once described their chance encounter, stating: “I found a guitar player who I was playing with and one day I went over to his apartment and there was another guy there and he said: ‘This is Gene, he write songs’ and ‘This is Stan.’ At that time I was Stanley, I still am, only know is my last name. But I said, ‘Yeah, I write songs’ and Gene said, ‘Oh, play me one.’”

In 2006, Simmons referred to Stanley as “simply the brother I never had,” stating that “I feel closer to Paul than anyone I know.” And in 2021, Stanley also referred to Simmons as a “brother,” claiming that “his family is my family. I think of Shannon, his wife, as my sister-in-law. We’ve never been closer than we are now.”

He added: “We’ve come so far and done so many great things for each other, it would be ungrateful if we were anything less. We’re there to cheer each other on and text each other. We’re more than good.”

In the interview with Goldmine, Simmons continued: “I have almost no friends. On purpose. I prefer acquaintances. I don’t expect anything from anyone and I don’t want anyone coming to me with their problems. Everyone is a grown up. But I digress. Paul and I live very close to each other and we don’t see each other often. But at the end, he knows I will always be in his corner, simply because I respect him.”

Kiss are currently in the midst of their ‘End of the Road’ farewell tour, following the announcement of their retirement.