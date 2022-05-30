Kiss announce retirement out of "self-respect" and "love" for fans









One of the most influential rock bands in history, Kiss have been around for a long time but it looks like they are finally ready to take a step back from the world of music for good. There had been reports about their last show for a while now but the band have finally provided official confirmation regarding their upcoming retirement.

“The reason for stopping touring is because of pride and self-respect and a love and admiration for the fans,” bassist Gene Simmons said. “The last thing you wanna be is to be a world-champion boxer and stay in the ring too long. It’s only a matter of time until your legs are not gonna be able to hold you up, and you’re gonna lose.”

Continuing the boxing analogy, Simmons claimed that aging isn’t a good look for rockstars: “We’ve also seen boxers who’ve stayed in the ring too long and bands who continue touring too long. And they forget lyrics and you can see the deep wrinkles in their faces. I mean, it’s just the nature of life as we know it on earth.”

Right now, Kiss have booked multiple concert dates in Australia as well as Europe for this summer following which they will return to North America. Some band members had previously claimed that they would want the final show to be in New York before they bid farewell to the defining part of their lives.

Justifying the decision to retire at this stage of their careers, Simmons commented: “So we’re doing the right thing. We’re gonna quit while we’re on top, do the best we can, and it’ll be sad, but it’s also gonna be happy. On the last show we ever do as a touring band, I’ll be crying like a 12-year-old kid whose foot you’re stepping on.”

