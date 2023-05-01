Kiss’ Paul Stanley calls sex reassignment surgery for kids a “sad and dangerous fad”









Kiss lead singer Paul Stanley has shared his thoughts on children getting sex reassignment surgery in an unprompted post to his social media accounts.

“There is a BIG difference between teaching acceptance and normalizing and even encouraging participation in a lifestyle that confuses young children into questioning their sexual identification as though some sort of game and then parents in some cases allow it,” Stanley wrote.

“There ARE individuals who as adults may decide reassignment is their needed choice but turning this into a game or parents normalizing it as some sort of natural alternative or believing that because a little boy likes to play dress up in his sister’s clothes or a girl in her brother’s, we should lead them steps further down a path that’s far from the innocence of what they are doing,” he adds.

“With many children who have no real sense of sexuality or sexual experiences caught up in the ‘fun’ of using pronouns and saying what they identify as, some adults mistakenly confuse teaching acceptance with normalizing and encouraging a situation that has been a struggle for those truly affected and have turned it into a sad and dangerous fad,” Stanley concludes.

It’s uncertain what caused Stanley to issue the statement in the first place. The post has caused strong negative reactions from fans. “This is a very disappointing take, especially from someone who wore high-heels, makeup, & teased up hair his whole career,” The Offspring guitarist Kevin ‘Noodles’ Wasserman wrote on Twitter. “As a young kid your band helped teach me that I could be whatever I wanted to be. I guess it was just gimmickry after all.”

Kiss are currently completing the final dates of their ‘End of the Road World Tour’, which is purported to be the band’s final wide-scale concert tour.