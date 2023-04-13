Kiss stop concert after Gene Simmons suffers health issue









At the beginning of their End of the Road tour in South America, a Kiss show was brought to a halt when Gene Simmons had to leave the stage. The tour marks the final time that Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons will be crisscrossing the globe after starting the band in the early 1970s.

In the middle of the show in Manaus, Simmons went offstage due to an unspecified health issue after sitting in a chair for the song ‘Say Yeah’. Stanley tried to calm the crowd by explaining the situation, addressing them saying, “We’re gonna have to stop to take care of him. Because we love him, right? Let’s give Gene a really loud cheer”. While the crowd responded with encouragement, Stanley also ended up leaving the stage to see what was going on.

After five minutes backstage, Simmons returned to the stage and waved at some of the fans before going into the next song, ‘Cold Gin’. Despite coming back onstage, Simmons also had to forego any of his usual stage antics. Since Kiss’ inception, Simmons’ Demon character was known to pull off different stunts onstage, from breathing fire to flying across the stage on a zipline.

Outside of this hiccup, Kiss has not announced any plans of slowing down their tour, continuing to their next stop in Bogota, Columbia, alongside Scorpions and Sepultura.